Telkonet, Inc.: Telkonet Extends Its' Innovative Automation Platform With the Newest IoT Product, the EcoInput

Offering inexpensive intelligent lighting control to existing light switches all while maintaining property aesthetics

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) (the "Company" or "Telkonet"), creator of the EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, energy efficiency and guest experience has released the innovative EcoInput, an intelligent energy management lighting controller and the newest addition to Telkonet's extensive line of intelligent, commercial IoT devices. The EcoInput controller is installed directly in line with existing light switches, making them intelligent and manageable. IoT solutions are no longer restricted by interior design limitations, which mandate that specific light switches be featured in guest rooms.



Telkonet's EcoInput adds intelligent automation to existing light switches

Owners can eliminate unnecessary spending on the upgrade of existing light switches. With the EcoInput, light switches become "smart" at a fraction of the cost. The EcoInput does not require a neutral connection. One EcoInput can be wired to one switch, or as a three-way switch configuration. Compatible with LED, CFL, and incandescent lighting for enhanced dimming controls

"An ability to recognize customer preference while traveling and also maximizing a commercial property's energy efficiency are guiding principles of Telkonet's development," stated Jason Tienor, Telkonet CEO. "The EcoInput is EcoSmart's newest intelligent device enabling Telkonet customers to create new, immersive intelligent experiences for guests while providing an ROI through incentives and property savings."

The EcoInput will also assist properties in implementing Title 24 compliant projects by pairing the EcoSmart thermostat with an EcoInput lighting controller. Using an EcoInput as the first switch in the lighting circuit is a cost-effective and compliant Title 24 solution. The EcoInput is installed with your existing wall switch, allowing you to upgrade to smart lighting without changing your current property look and feel. When the thermostat sensor detects the room is unoccupied, it wirelessly controls the switch to deactivate the lighting circuit. It can readily serve as the room's master switch.

With the EcoInput and EcoSmart platform, a load shed event can be transparent to occupants, maintaining room comfort while conforming to Title 24 regulations. Through the networking capabilities of the system, the temperatures in occupied rooms can also be adjusted to optimize kW reductions.

The EcoInput is Zigbee HA compliant, so it can communicate with all other HA compliant devices, making it as flexible as Telkonet's other EcoSmart devices in third-party interoperability.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB: TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare, and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

For news updates as they happen, follow @Telkonet on Twitter.

To receive updates on all of Telkonet's developments, sign up for our email alerts HERE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as may be amended or supplemented in the Company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in its Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts:

Telkonet Investor Relations

414.302.2298

ir@telkonet.com

SOURCE: Telkonet, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576677/Telkonet-Extends-Its-Innovative-Automation-Platform-With-the-Newest-IoT-Product-the-EcoInput