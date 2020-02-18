

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, security products and solutions provider Allegion plc (ALLE) initiated earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.20 per share on revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent on a reported basis and 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent organically.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.32 per share on revenue growth of 4.0 percent to $2.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Earlier, the board of directors also declared a 18.5 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.32 per ordinary share of the company, payable March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.



