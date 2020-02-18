

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS):



-Earnings: $181 million in Q4 vs. $188 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.26 in Q4 vs. $1.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $1.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.34 per share -Revenue: $2.95 billion in Q4 vs. $2.65 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

