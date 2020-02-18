Bread Improvers Market Worth $4.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Bread Improvers Market by Ingredient (Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Oxidizing Agents, and Reducing Agents), Application (Breads, Cakes, and Viennoiseries), Type (Inorganic and Organic), Form (Powder and Liquid & Semi-liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Bread Improvers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value. The increasing demand for convenience foods, such as bread and bread products, is driving the market for bread improvers, globally.

The enzymes segment, by ingredient, is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Based on ingredient, the bread improvers market is segmented into emulsifiers, enzymes, oxidizing agents, reducing agents, and other ingredients. The enzymes segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, as enzymes are used as an additive in the processing of bread is non-detectable, and therefore, the product can be considered as a clean-label product. Furthermore, enzymes act as a catalyst during the process, which reduces the time of processing, resulting in the production of better products.

The breads segment is projected to account for a major share in the bread improvers market during the forecast period

By application, the bread improvers market is segmented into breads, cakes, viennoiseries, and other applications. The breads segment is estimated to account for the major share in the bread improvers market, as bread is a staple food in the major countries in the European region. Also, there is an increasing trend of consuming bread in breakfast and meals in the North American and Asia Pacific regions, which is also helping the growth of this segment. With the rising consumption of bread products, such as pizza, doughnuts, and pies, the other applications segment has shown significant growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The bread improvers market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for convenience foods due to the busy lifestyles of consumers. There is increasing consumption of on-the-go and ready-to-eat breakfast meals, as a result of urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and high disposable income. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of bread improvers in the region, as the increasing amount of bread and bread products are expected to be consumed. This region also offers scope for product innovation in the bakery industry, as consumers have varied tastes and preferences and look for a variety in rolls and breads. This has offered manufacturers the opportunity to expand their product portfolios. Such market potential is anticipated to impact the bread improvers market positively during the forecast period.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Associated British Foods plc (US), Ireks GmbH (Germany), Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. (Japan), Fazer Group (Finland), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Nutrex N.V. (Belgium), Group Soufflet (France), Puratos Group (Belgium), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Pak Group (US), InVivo (France), Bakels Worldwide, (Switzerland), Lesaffre (France), and John Watson-Inc (US).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg