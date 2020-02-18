Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Revolution bei McDonalds, IKEA, Pokerstars - Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5CT ISIN: US5253271028 Ticker-Symbol: S6IA 
Tradegate
18.02.20
12:08 Uhr
104,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,95 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00
107,00
13:14
103,00
106,00
13:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEIDOS
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC104,00-0,95 %