Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Revolution bei McDonalds, IKEA, Pokerstars - Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.02.2020 | 12:45
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 17

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 17-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                 391.11p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                               394.49p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                 391.11p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                               394.50p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and
equates to the redemption value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---
© 2020 PR Newswire