Dienstag, 18.02.2020
Revolution bei McDonalds, IKEA, Pokerstars - Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
18.02.2020 | 12:51
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, February 18

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 18 February 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing facility of 15 January 2019, a total of 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence at a price of 269.00 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the number of ordinary shares available under the Company's existing block listing facility is 7,379,440 shares.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 287,634,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 287,634,480.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure of 287,634,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320

18 February 2020

