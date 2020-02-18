Pepperjam and RevLifter Partner to Deliver the Affiliate Industry's Only Turnkey Content Personalization Solution

Market-leading Ascend™ affiliate cloud platform integration makes onsite AI-personalization effortless for growth marketers

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Pepperjam, a leading affiliate marketing technology and services provider, today announced an integrated partnership with RevLifter to bring turnkey AI-personalization to the affiliate channel on a performance-based payment model. The real-time personalization technology provider joins the company's partner ecosystem, which collectively delivers best-in-class capabilities and rapid integration for growth marketers leveraging Pepperjam's Ascend™ affiliate marketing cloud.

"Personalization and offer optimization are critical tools for marketers seeking to increase cart conversion rates and achieve more sustainable unit economics," said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Pepperjam. "Our integration with RevLifter makes Pepperjam the only affiliate cloud platform in the market with a turnkey, fully automated solution for personalized content on a performance-based pricing model. This powerful combination creates vital operating leverage for marketers. The RevLifter Ascend™ solution is another weapon in the arsenal of marketers seeking scaled, safe, and measurable growth subsidies to their primary sales and marketing channels."

RevLifter is an AI-powered technology provider helping brands increase revenue through personalized offers hosted by the brand. The platform uses machine learning to understand real-time signals from users' onsite behavior to deliver the right deal to the right customer at the right time. As a result, consumers receive non-invasive, relevant content that builds a relationship between them and the brand.

"In an increasingly competitive environment, brands need to generate a valuable connection with their consumers," said Simon Bird, Co-Founder and CEO at RevLifter. "Otherwise, these consumers seek alternatives from the competitive set, or they default to Amazon. RevLifter's solutions add relevance to customer touchpoints that enables marketers to cultivate an authentic relationship with the consumer and maintain a level of engagement up to and following the point of conversion at a controlled cost. Our integration with Pepperjam's Ascend™ platform delivers a competitive advantage to marketers leveraging the combined solution."

This partnership enables brands using Pepperjam Ascend™ to rapidly deploy the RevLifter personalization solution through their existing Pepperjam integration so that they can:

Impact lifetime value of consumers while increasing average order value and conversion rate

About Pepperjam

Pepperjam is a performance marketing solutions provider powering growth for marketers seeking a scaled alternative to their primary sales and marketing channels. Ascend™, Pepperjam's cloud-based affiliate marketing lifecycle platform, delivers the category's only fully integrated partner discovery, recruitment, tracking, payment and brand safety solution. Powering over $1B in gross merchandise sales and supported by a comprehensive service team including the category's only in-housing practice, Pepperjam is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa. and retains offices in NYC, Santa Cruz and Wilkes-Barre. Pepperjam is a portfolio company of Banneker Partners and the Permira Funds. More at https://www.pepperjam.com.

