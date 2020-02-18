Truckstop.com Partners with Nation's Largest Trucking Company, Knight-Swift Transportation, to Bring More Load Options to Carriers

With more than 60,000+ trailers and 19,000+ tractors, Knight-Swift Transportation is the largest trucking company in the U.S.

With nearly 400,000 loads posted daily, Truckstop.com is the largest neutral freight marketplace in North America.

PHOENIX | BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / In an effort to better assist both owner-operators and partner carriers, Truckstop.com and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX), two of the trucking industry's largest and most trusted players, announced a digital freight matching integration today. The multi-phase plan is aimed at helping the company's owner-operators and their vast network of 3rd party trucking partners to move more freight efficiently throughout the country.

"Integrations like this will help us to quickly deliver more load options to our independent truckers at the click of a button," said Shannon Breen, Senior Vice President of Knight-Swift Logistics and Intermodal. "As we continue to scale our robust capacity offering to customers and carriers nationally, these types of partnerships and collaborations are essential."

Seeing an opportunity to leverage technology to help freight professionals, the first phase of the partnership includes the integration of Truckstop.com Book It Now into Knight-Swift's Logistics environment. Book It Now allows Knight-Swift Logistics to post a rate and allow their preferred partner-carriers to instantly book loads and receive automated confirmation for the loads they choose.

"Book It Now gives carriers and owner-operators more options and ease to work with marketplace partners they know and trust," said Bill Vitti, CCO, Truckstop.com. "For large brokerages like Knight-Swift, Book It Now increases efficiency in the capacity sourcing process by eliminating calls and streamlining negotiations. We are excited about this technological advancement as it brings incremental success and productivity to both carriers and brokers."

During the second phase of the integration, Knight-Swift will bring a large contingency of its owner-operators to the Truckstop.com load board, providing substantial new capacity for Truckstop.com customers to tap into. Freight brokers will be able to leverage this new capacity by flagging the Knight-Swift owner-operator group as a preferred carrier as they search for capacity nationwide. This second phase of the partnership-the integration of Knight-Swift's owner-operator group-is slated to be complete by March 2020.

For more information on Truckstop.com please visit www.truckstop.com. For more information on Knight-Swift Logistics, please visit www.knightlogistics.com / www.swiftlogistics.com.

About Truckstop.com

For nearly 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet's largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift, through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation, Barr-Nunn, and Abilene Motor Express branded subsidiaries, operates the largest truckload fleet in North America, as well as extensive rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company's broad suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border U.S./Mexico/Canada transport utilizing dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers.

