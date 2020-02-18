

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jeff Bezos, who is considered as world's richest man, has pledged $10 billion to help combat climate change. In a statement on Instagram Monday, the Amazon chief executive said he is thrilled to announce the launch of the Bezos Earth Fund for the purpose.



It will finance 'scientists, activists, NGOs - any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world.'



'Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share', Bezos said on social media.



'We can save Earth. It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals,' according to the Internet, aerospace entrepreneur and philanthropist.



Bezos promised that he is committing the huge fund with the aim to start issuing grants this summer.



'Earth is the one thing we all have in common - let's protect it, together,' he added.



Bezos is already contributing to Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a fund created in 2016 to finance companies that develop technologies that can mitigate climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels and CO2 emissions in industries.



The 56-year-old billionaire, who is currently estimated to have a net worth of more than $130 billion, was named the 'richest man in modern history' after his net worth increased to $150 billion in July 2018.



In September that year, Forbes described him as 'far richer than anyone else on the planet' as he added $1.8 billion to his net worth when Amazon became the second company to reach a market cap of $1 trillion.



Bezos' spaceflight services company Blue Origin plans to begin commercial suborbital human spaceflight in the near future.



He owns The Washington Post, and manages many other investments through his venture capital firm, Bezos Expeditions.



