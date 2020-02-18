

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Medtronic plc (MDT):



-EPS: $1.42 in Q3 vs. $1.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 billion or $1.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.38 per share -Revenue: $7.72 billion in Q3 vs. $7.55 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.64 Full year EPS guidance: $5.63 to $5.65



