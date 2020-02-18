The "Global Clinical Trials Connect 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 4th Annual Global Clinical Trials Connect 2020 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research. This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.

The Pharma and Bio-Tech companies are consistently evolving and new clinical studies, technologies and advancements in care and treatments have augmented the efficiency and at the same time, the complexity of clinical trials has increased, with tests being carried out in a highly structured and closely coordinated manner. It is high time that we look into innovative strategies, new technologies, effective and quality collaborations to address these issues, which can cater to the needs of the patient and the industry.

This conference intends to focus on the global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration Strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.

This program will certainly educate health care scientists on trial design, operations, organizing trials, research computing, regulatory aspects, report on clinical trials and gain a better knowledge of the implications of clinical trials in prevention, diagnosis, clinical trial-related ethics and disease treatments.

The summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with decision-makers and focus on real case studies, insightful presentations and round tables.

Agenda:

DAY 01

08:30 Registration Refreshments

09:20 Chairperson's opening remarks

09:30 Strategies for globalization in clinical trials

Connecting the developed and the developing nations

Dealing with differences owing to culture and ethnicity

Role of CROs and third-party stakeholders

10:00 Innovative trial designs to save time and cost without compromising on the efficiency

Strategies Methods for flexible design trials

The Adoption and Impact of Adaptive Trial Designs

Preclinical environment and trial designs Opportunities and Limitations

10:30 Morning Coffee/Tea Networking

10:50 Case Study: The role of surrogate markers in (cardiovascular) drug development

The session will highlight the importance of surrogate markers in general for drug development and in the field of cardiovascular research in particular.

11:20 Efficient and Effective clinical trial recruitment planning

New approach to strategic recruitment planning

Co-operation with all relevant stakeholders

Data-driven approach to maximize engagement and support

Recruitment performance monitoring and evaluation plan

Patient-Centric Enrolments Planning and Engagement

11:50 Monitoring and Quality Assurance in site selection and patient recruitment to optimize clinical trials

Site pre-assessment and selection

Ensure patient protection and to deliver high quality data

Quality assurance can at times be difficult as regulatory requirements, standards and access to care differ globally How are we going to handle this?

12:20 Networking Luncheon

13:10 Sponsor centric to Patient centric framework Improving patient recruitment enhancing their involvement

Patient recruitment and engagement tools

Challenges and Barriers How to overcome it?

New models will have to emerge to support data sharing while protecting patient privacy

How to tackle the lack of regulatory guidance?

13:40 Effective patient recruitment and retention in clinical trials

What will persuade and impact the patient?

Is there anything pharma can provide for a trial member that will increase the value of participation?

The aim of patient-driven clinical trials is to diminish the burden of participation by making the participant journey as convenient and pleasant as possible

Utilize fitting procedures and techniques to limit dropouts without, in any capacity, constraining a patient to remain in the study

14:10 Panel discussion: Novel approaches to streamline site selection and reduce delay in recruitment to ensure success

Discover sites with a demonstrated track record of good execution in trials

Study and site staff with solid certifications to expand the likelihood of powerful enrolment and an effective trial.

Factors such as disease prevalence rates, treatment practices, regulatory requirements and statistical considerations must be considered

Access to subject population with the required eligibility criteria

Network within industries



14:40 Making Patient Engagement a Reality

Current trends challenges

Understanding of the patient and the trial journey

Improving data quality and ensure safety efficacy

Engaging and retaining existing patients

Improving patient centricity of the trials

Integrating technology and communication to enhance transparency

15:10 Afternoon Tea/Coffee

15:30 Case study: Embedding a patient-centric approach to clinical trial design

Examine learning points from multiple studies engaging patients at the protocol design stage

Understand the importance of the independent intermediary

Analyse the outcomes evidencing the impact of earlier involvement

16:00 Aspects of Informed Consent and Vulnerable Patients in Clinical Trials in the Digital Age

16:30 Gain Insight to PatientCentric Remote Trial Conduct

Patient-centric remote trials trial setting

Customization of clinical trials

Simplify trial participation.

Modern technology for collecting clinical data

Direct Data Capture (DDC)

Experiences from current trials, challenges and benefits

17:00 Interactive Breakout Discussions:

All the participants will have a great opportunity to discuss and explore a selection of most interesting topics discussed during the conference in small groups with their industry colleagues in an informal setting.

17:30 Chairperson's closing remarks

17:40 Networking Drinks Session

DAY 02

08:30 Registration Refreshments

08:50 Chairperson's opening remarks

09:00 Weighing and evaluating the outsourcing approach that is right for you

Flexible, and easy to implement model

Creating an effective strategy to decide when to outsource

Analysing the key risk factors your CRO might bring and how to tackle them

09:30 Establishing quality partnerships between sponsors and CROs

Having a shared vision in sponsor-vendor relationships

Involving the CRO in the project design and planning

Decide on the Quality Agreement and CRO Oversight Plan upfront

10:00 Efficient means of vendor oversight when it comes to metrics, deliverables and quality

Monitoring outsourced clinical trials

Managing Continuous Real-Time Collaboration

Both sponsor and CRO must invest time in defining goals, anticipating issues and measuring results.

10:30 Morning Coffee/Tea Discussion

10:50 Establishing quality partnerships between sponsor and CROs

11:20 A key factor in vendor Selection The role of the CRO in advancing patient-centric clinical trial approaches

11:50 Panel Discussion A collaborative clinical ecosystem: How to effectively manage partnerships with all Stakeholders including Patients, Sites, CROs, Sponsors and Regulators.

Managing continuous real-time collaboration

How transparency will lead to industrywide collaboration

Both sponsor and CRO must invest time in defining goals, anticipating issues and measuring results.

Considering what patient centricity factors your CRO brings in

12:20 Networking Luncheon

13:10 Adapting QA to ensure that we move quality to the front of all processes using auditing and internal compliance management

13:40 Inspection readiness, inspections and audits preparation and CAPA management

14:10 Implementing risk proportionate approaches in clinical trials moving towards risk-based monitoring

Observing exercises and methodologies ought to be chosen to be proportionate to the risks identified within a trial.

Risk-based monitoring needs an effective and adaptable technology platform with analytics, which are combined with monitoring to assess, manage and mitigate risk.



14:40 Advances in Predictive Analytic Modelling of Clinical Trails Operations

Innovative trial designs

Patient Recruitment and Site selection

Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring

15:10 Afternoon Tea/Coffee

15:30 Interpretation and Impact of Real-World Clinical Data

Strategies for better decision-making

High-level models and simulations compelled by data will allow the elimination of risky trials

The potential of real-world data in clinical research goes past patient identification and patient recruitment

16:00 Clinical trials in the era of digitization the impact of smart innovations in clinical research

Rethinking the R&D Clinical Process

Patient-Centred Innovation in Clinical Trials

New trial designs and analysis methods

Discovering and validating sequential, personalized decision-making strategies

An Integrated Business Model Using technology to streamline processes

16:30 Describing the landscape in the pharma and healthcare settings, exploring the areas where Blockchain could be used and presenting two detailed use cases

Patient Data Access/Transparency) to support future development and implementation for an upcoming proof of concept.

Drug Supply Chain using Smart Contracts

17:00 Novel techniques- Tech-driven clinical trials

Effectively using technology is enabling patient centricity

How to implement mobile technology and make it work in clinical trials

Does consumer technology devices used in clinical trials?

IoT in digital transformation of clinical trials

17:30 Chairperson's closing remarks

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ef56lu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005558/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900