Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKYT ISIN: US1572101053 Ticker-Symbol: PVJA 
Frankfurt
18.02.20
08:04 Uhr
26,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,74 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CEVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CEVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,600
29,400
14:55
29,000
29,800
14:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CEVA INC
CEVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEVA INC26,800-0,74 %