With the augmented incidence of diseases, and the non-medical use of prescription drugs, the incidence of drug abuse has increased enormously in the recent years, which is apparent with the excess documentation of adversities and drug toxicities. In this context, the drug safety and pharmacovigilance has emerged as a dynamic clinical and scientific discipline to provide adequate information and ensure health safety by the joint interaction of doctors and patients in choosing appropriate treatment method and drug. However, evidences suggest though avoidable, the adverse drug reactions (ADRs) to medicines continue to be the bigger life risk.

In England, ADR was responsible for up to 6% of hospital admissions, carrying a mortality of 2% and costing the NHS 466 million per annum (654 million, US$ 602 million) in 2004. In some countries, ADR is ranked among the top 10 leading cause of mortality. The concept of drug safety and pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably and is highly necessary to keep the severity of ADR under check. In order to prevent or to reduce harm to patients and improve public health, it is vital to develop and practice mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the safety of medicines in clinical use. Pharmacovigilance brief the potential implications of such trends on the evolution of the science.

However, these days it is confronting issues to develop a better health care system in this global pitch. Some of the major challenges include globalization, web-based sales and information, broader safety concerns, public health versus pharmaceutical industry economic growth, monitoring of established products, developing and emerging countries, attitudes and perceptions to benefit and harm, outcomes and impact, etc.

The Pharmacovigilance World 2020 conference will provide a platform for the participants to discuss, share and stay updated with present state of affairs in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety, and contribute to the public health. It will also allow all its participants to interact with the experts, discuss the various developments, challenges faced and innovations in the field. The conference will bring-forth the participants and the representatives from various fields of pharmacovigilance and drug safety under a common umbrella and will provide them an opportunity to network with various industry professionals including pharmaceuticals, biologics, devices, CROs and PV service providers.

It gives us a great pleasure in welcoming you to the Pharmacovigilance World 2020 conference.

Key Highlights

Pharmacovigilance and globalization

Women and child health care medicines and pharmacovigilance

Patient-centric approaches in PV

Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations

Harmonization and pharmacovigilance

Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance

Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance

PV regulations and challenges

Benefit-risk management strategies

Risk management and minimization

Adverse drug reactions reporting

Signal detection and post-authorization safety

Good Pharmacovigilance Practices

Innovative approaches to drug safety

Strategies to improve PV

Real-World Evidence in PV

Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance Monitoring and automation in Social media

Other emerging technologies in PV

Agenda:

DAY 01

08:30 Registration Refreshments

08:50 Chairperson's opening remarks

09:00 Morning Keynote: Pharmacovigilance in the Elderly The importance of monitoring adverse drug reactions in elderly patients

09:30 Morning Keynote: Pharmacovigilance of women and child health care medicines and its challenges

Pharmacovigilance significance, scope and challenges

Personalized medicines

Safe drug use: Adverse drug reactions, Adverse-drug interactions, monitoring

10:00 An Integrated care: Effective Implementation of vigilances systems

Separated vigilance systems can lead to the emergence of divergence in terms, definitions, variety of reporting forms and methods and the build of specific databases where cross analysis is no more possible.

To be more proactive and innovative in PV and to ensure that emerging problems are promptly recognized and solutions are effectively communicated

This integrated approach is very useful, especially for emerging countries to strengthen regulatory processes and to promote high standards of product vigilance for the protection of the health and safety of Citizens.

10:30 Morning Coffee/Tea Networking

10:50 PV regulations and challenges and how to accommodate all the various national requirements in a global organization

11:20 International harmonization and drug regulatory requirement

Sales, information and knowledge of consumers

Awareness, generic names, reduction of medication errors in private clinics

Industrial association



11:50 Reason, Scope and Significance of establishing good PV system

Quality system within organizations

Critical PV process

Training

Risk management

12:20 GxP inspections of PV system, scope, trends and challenges

12:50 Networking Luncheon

13:30 Ensuring Quality Oversight in Pharmacovigilance

14:00 Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance

Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance

Challenges related with monitoring and safety

Benefit-risk assessment of ATMP

14:30 Major developments in regulatory framework

The future of gene therapy, stem-cell therapy, and tissue engineering

EU guidelines and updates Good Manufacturing Practices for ATMPs

15:00 Afternoon Tea/Coffee

15:20 Interactive Roundtable Discussion

All attendees will have a great opportunity to discuss a selection of the most interesting topics addressed during the conference in small groups with their peers.

Every table will nominate a head of the table, who will summarize the topic discussed, present the main puzzles and questions posed.



15:50 Strategies to improve Pharmacovigilance

16:20 Panel discussion: with session speakers and interaction with the floor

PV Outsourcing: Challenges and Opportunities

Economy

PV Quality assurance

post-authorization safety studies

Building partnerships

Identifying the key areas for outsourcing

The main challenges faced and impact of new legislation

Core competencies, activities-database, follow-up studies, case-studies, etc.

16:50 Chairperson's closing remarks

17:00 Networking Drinks Session

DAY 02

08:30 Registration Refreshments

08:50 Chairperson's opening remarks

09:00 Keynote Case Study: Interim results of a PASS on ospemifene in postmenopausal women with Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy (VVA)

09:30 PSMF Pharmacovigilance system master file

PSMF summary design, role of QPPV and managing audits

Responsibilities of stakeholders.

Accessibility of PSMF and Transparency and ensuring compliance

Challenges in the managing data collection, audit information and documenting changes in logbooks, transferring information to license partners or third parties.

10:00 Eudravigilance how well has it been integrated and accepted by organizations

Improvement in data analysis and exchange of individual case safety reports (ICSRs) between EMA, and various parties.

The new and improved of Eudravigilance

Connecting EMA with other regulatory bodies using Eudravigilance

10:30 Morning Coffee/Tea Discussion

10:50 Structured benefit risk in the post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance

11:20 PMS and globalization

Limitations of premarketing clinical trials

Adhering to various national and international regulatory bodies

Adverse event reports, role of FDA/ CDER/ DPV/ FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Type of post-marketing surveillance Role of MedWatch or similar



11:50 Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics studies to minimize adverse event

Assessment and categorization adverse event reporting clinical trial, pre-/post-marketing pharmacovigilance reporting timelines

12:20 An industrial perspective: Post-marketing Signal Detection and management

Present Drug safety signal detection systems and tools and what do they lack

Emerging techniques and tools in the detection and management of signals

Sources for identifying safety signals

12:50 Networking Luncheon

13:30 Risk Minimization and Management

Assessment with comprehensive data quality

Compliant safety system (GxP compliant, inspection-ready system)

Safety signals, effective trials, strategic risk assessment decisions

14:00 Minimizing risk and innovative approaches for prediction such as the use of safety biomarkers and pharmacogenetics

14:30 Pharmacovigilance Monitoring and automation in Social media

15:00 Afternoon Tea/Coffee

15:20 Impact of Machine learning and artificial intelligence in PV

Ever expanding data and its safety

Importance and application of AI

Improving speed, accuracy and reliability using AI

15:50 Real-World Evidence for Assessing Drug Safety

16:20 Improving patient involvement and wearables

Role of internet/ communication techniques, advertisement

Illegal effects

Post-market surveillance of devices

Therapeutic good administration

Safety management

16:50 Panel Discussion: Innovation and the future of Pharmacovigilance

Importance of bringing patients on board

The need for patient database and effective communication

Emerging technologies, digitization and social platform

Benefits of digital technology and regulatory hurdles

17:20 Chairperson's closing remarks

