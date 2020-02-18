With more than 150 new features and enhancements including modern NAS support, Multi-VM Instant Recovery and heightened ransomware protection v10 includes data protection capabilities that increase availability, portability, and extensibility for Cloud Data Management

Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, today announced the general availability of NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10, ushering in the next generation of data protection capabilities that increase data availability, portability, and extensibility First introduced in 2008 as Veeam Backup Replication, Veeam's flagship Backup solution Veeam Availability Suite now delivers modern file data protection for Networked Attached Storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery to automate disaster recovery (DR) and greatly enhanced ransomware protection. With greater platform extensibility, data mining through APIs, and more than 150 major enhancements, Veeam has launched the industry's most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments.

As organizations adopt hybrid cloud strategies to fuel rapid Digital Transformation, data is becoming critical to business success. With this laser focus on data innovation to drive business acceleration, new challenges have emerged in ensuring all data is agile, available, and connected. According to the 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management Report, 73% of organizations are failing to meet users' demands for uninterrupted access to applications and data; many companies are now looking to embrace Cloud Data Management to better meet protection needs and leverage the power of their data. Veeam has extended the solution to be both broader and deeper with more platform support and advanced capabilities enabling organizations to be in better control of their data so they can meet their most important business objectives.

"v10 is the biggest release in the history of Veeam, and the enhancements we've made take data protection to the next level, creating the simplest, most flexible, and most reliable solution for hybrid-cloud environments," said Danny Allan, chief technology officer and senior vice president of product strategy at Veeam. "As the market leader in Cloud Data Management, we have made it a priority to focus on innovative, best-in-class solutions and align our products with customers' needs. NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10 stays true to these ideals, helping businesses of all sizes ensure that their data is always available, portable, and protected across any cloud or platform, so they can intelligently use that data to accelerate their business success now, as well as plan for future needs."

Veeam Availability Suite v10 protects modern workloads at scale with broader backup capabilities, achieves increased security via immutable backups with S3 Object Lock, and empowers deeper ecosystem API integration options, enabling organizations to save time, reduce costs and exceed recovery objectives.

"Cloud-based data protection is a growing need for many of the organizations I speak with, both large and small, which are all in various stages of cloud adoption," said Henry Baltazar, research vice president at 451 Research. "Solutions like Veeam's latest v10 release provide organizations with the scalability needed for today and tomorrow's workloads, with new Cloud Data Management capabilities which include faster, automated copies to object storage and the use of S3 Object Lock to ensure that data is protected against threats such as ransomware, insider threats and malicious admins."

Veeam Availability Suite v10 extends Veeam's leadership in comprehensive Cloud Data Management, providing advanced protection for any application, any data, across any cloud. V10 delivers new capabilities that bring simplicity, flexibility and reliability, enabling businesses to achieve the following:

Modernize and simplify the protection of large file shares and file servers with powerful NAS backup.

Keep business running with the next-generation Instant Recovery engine, and Multi-VM Instant Recovery for disaster recovery from massive datacenter outages.

Simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threats with enhanced S3 object storage integration and immutable backups.

Reuse backup data to find new insights and put backups to work with greater platform extensibility and simplified third-party data analysis software integration with the NEW Veeam Data Integration API.

Broader platform and ecosystem supportincluding new, advanced capabilities for Linux, HPE Primera and HPE StoreOnce, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more.

"HPE is redefining storage for our customers and we need partners who understand the journey toward digital transformation depends on data and intelligence," said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "With Veeam, we ensure the critical data needed to accelerate business is safe and readily available to customers at all times. We are thrilled that Veeam now supports HPE Primera and offers enhancements for HPE StoreOnce so customers' data is always available, recoverable and protected."

This latest release continues Veeam's support for Microsoft Cloud services including integration with Veeam Availability Suite, Veeam Backup for Office 365 and Veeam Backup for Azure.

"The support for Cloud Copy mode to Azure Blob storage in Veeam Availability Suite v10 makes it easy for customers to eliminate the need for on-premises storage, reduce costs, and more quickly achieve the 3-2-1 rule for data protection by instantly copying data to off-site storage in Azure, said Tad Brockway, Microsoft corporate vice president for Azure, Storage, Media and Edge.

Veeam Availability Suite v10 is now available. For pricing information and how to buy Veeam products, visit https://www.veeam.com/backup-solution-pricing.html. Register for an upcoming virtual or on-demand event at https://go.veeam.com/v10. For more information on NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10, visit www.veeam.com.

Customer and Partner Quotes

"As a VMware Global Strategic Technology Alliance Partner, Veeam provides a single platform to protect cloud and virtual workloads, enabling customers to run business-critical applications with confidence and respond to business needs faster. With Veeam Availability Suite v10, data recovery and migration is now easier than ever before with Veeam Instant Recovery to VMware Cloud Foundation. Mutual customers can instantly recover ANY Veeam backup to VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware Cloud on AWS, or any other VMware vSphere instance, no matter where it resides." Pat Lee, VP strategic emerging ISVs, VMware

"Ransomware and other cyber-threats are a growing menace for the entire IT community. We're excited to partner with Veeam to provide on-premises backup storage that supports S3 Object Lock functionality required for backup immutability, a new feature of Veeam Availability Suite v10. This joint new solution enables fast restore from locked down backup copies on Cloudian object storage at up to 70% less cost than traditional enterprise storage and up to 40% less cost than tape offerings." Sanjay Jagad, senior director of products and solutions at Cloudian

"Veeam Availability Suite continues to innovate and set the standard for backup and disaster recovery with v10. Support for NAS and file shares enables us to protect the large volume of data organizations have sitting outside of VMs or server shares, and the ability to restore any Veeam backup to vSphere will make recovery even easier. There's a reason we've built our BaaS and DRaaS business on Veeam they're totally committed to their VCSP partners, and we're both focused on delivering availability solutions that make it simple to ensure world-class protection." Dan Timko, chief strategy officer for cloud backup at J2 Global and its KeepItSafe, OffsiteDataSync and Livedrive businesses

"Veeam is the only solution that can accommodate our massive data growth. Enterprise scalability is what sets Veeam apart."- Renata Kobylinski, director of hosting and engineering devices, Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd.; Miami, FL

"v10 finally allows us to move off our legacy backup Data Protector software to an all Veeam approach for even bare metal and large physical RDM servers, including Microsoft Windows Clustering. It fills the gap we were searching for the last few years with the StoreOnce Catalyst Store Support while meeting more stringent security requirements than CIFS or NFS would allow." Jason Melmoth, IT manager, Fountain Tire; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management. Veeam provides a single platform for modernizing backup, accelerating hybrid cloud and securing data. With 365,000+ customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 66% of the Global 2,000, Veeam customer-satisfaction scores are the highest in the industry at 3.5x the average. Veeam's global ecosystem includes 70,000+ partners, including HPE, NetApp, Cisco and Lenovo as exclusive resellers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

