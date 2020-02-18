Grid Metals Corp. Closes C$1.4 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GRDM) is pleased to report that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of C$1,399,996 (the "Offering"). The Company issued a total of 10,769,200 units of the Company at a price of C$0.13. Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. acted as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consisted of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.20 per common share for a period of 36 months from closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finders' fees of $92,442 in cash and 471,096 common share purchase warrants issued on the same terms as the Warrants, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of of the Offering subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws expiring on June 15, 2020.

" We welcome our new shareholders to Grid. This capital raise will enable us to complete an extensive geophysical program and drilling at our East Bull Lake Palladium Property near Sudbury" said Robin Dunbar, President of Grid. " Our objective is a significant new palladium discovery".

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is an exploration and development Company that has a diversified portfolio of projects in the nickel-copper-platinum group metal sectors. These commodities are vital to the emerging battery metals, energy storage and automotive sectors. All of Grid's projects are located in secure North American mining jurisdictions. The Company is focused on timely advancement of its property portfolio through prudent exploration and development activities.

To find out more about Grid Metals Corp., please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director

Telephone: 416-955-4773

Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com

David Black - Investor Relations

Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

