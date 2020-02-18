

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), a fully integrated real estate investment trust, has entered into contract to sell 315 West 33rd Street and an adjacent undeveloped parcel of land for a gross valuation of $446.5 million, to an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management. SL Green acquired the 36-story building, 'The Olivia', in 2013.



'This sale is another example of SL Green's commitment to strategically divest of non-core assets and accretively redeploy the capital into our ongoing share repurchase program,' said David Schonbraun, Co-Chief Investment Officer.



