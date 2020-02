ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is nearing a deal to sell its RSA cybersecurity business to private equity firm STG Partners LLC for more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. The deal could be announced as early at Tuesday.



Dell had acquired RSA when it bought EMC Corp. in 2016 for $60 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DELL TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de