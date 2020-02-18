LeadsRx Launches Marketing Attribution Insights Service

New LeadsRx Insights Service helps marketers pinpoint opportunities to optimize marketing campaigns and maximize return on ad spend

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Marketing attribution software company LeadsRx has launched the LeadsRx Insights Service to help marketers use data science to elevate marketing performance. As part of the service, a LeadsRx Attribution Data Scientist digs into client attribution data to develop a marketing attribution game plan with actionable insights designed to maximize the client's return on ad spend (ROAS).

By applying proven marketing attribution methodologies, media mix modeling, and statistical methods, the LeadsRx Insights Service extracts real-world optimization recommendations, helping brands deepen their relationships with customers, lower advertising costs, and increase revenue. Optimization recommendations are derived from the review of all marketing channels, detailed touchpoints, conversions, web analytics, and by focusing on which programs are top-revenue generators.

"Optimizing ad campaigns is a critical component to any marketer's success considering the millions of dollars wasted on low performing advertising each year," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "Marketing attribution provides analytic evidence of how advertising is performing, but marketers often struggle to find the precise insights that lead them to action. The new LeadsRx Insights Service is designed to help clients focus on immediate action they can take to maximize return on ad spend."

Figure 1: An example Insights Report from LeadsRx showing which day of the week delivers the highest return on investment. For this client, radio advertising on Fridays has had by far the highest return on investment when compared to other days of the week.

Marketing attribution, a way of quantifying the effect of advertising on revenue, has rapidly evolved to become a critical marketing tool for companies of all sizes. However, marketing teams often struggle to realize the full "insights" they receive in the sea of data. Too often, marketing teams back away from what appears to be a statistical blur of data, leading to inaction instead of making the practical changes they need to improve the impact and effectiveness of advertising. The problem really isn't access to data, but rather what data is important and how to act on that data.

With the LeadsRx Insights Service, the LeadsRx Attribution Data Scientists can assist and/or handle all attribution reporting so that marketers can focus on effectuating changes instead of spending time trying to decipher data. By arming marketers with the insights, technology and confidence they need to learn, understand and become attribution experts, marketers can deliver customer intelligence and key insights to executives such as trends and winning ad campaigns.

If marketers are using the wrong attribution model, or have incomplete data, it can often lead to incorrect optimization insights - causing marketers to make changes which have a detrimental effect on their ROAS. Unlike other self-serve attribution vendors, LeadsRx Insights Service Data Scientists can be a resource for clients to help find actionable data using LeadsRx Attribution - they can delve into data from any analytics system and/or database that clients use to uncover recommendations to improve the effectiveness and optimize their marketing and advertising campaigns.

Clients of the LeadsRx Insights Service receive a monthly CMO-level report that summarizes attribution insights and suggested ad optimization changes. The report drills down into top touchpoints and delivers conversion segmentation, attribution modeling, advertising performance reporting, trend analysis and a ROAS review. Trained in the data science of marketing attribution, LeadsRx Attribution Data Scientists guide clients in making strategic decisions in their marketing and advertising programs.

Figure 2: An example monthly Insights Report highlighting Key Recommendations for ad optimization. For this LeadsRx Insights Service client, Criteo and Google Ad optimization suggestions were recommended. After implementing these recommendations, the client's campaigns delivered an increased Return on Ad Spend in the following month.

"Marketers need a deep understanding about the customer journey and how to get their message in front of their audience at a time when they are likely to make a purchase," says Alex Weisbecker, director of Attribution Analytics at LeadsRx. "LeadsRx Insights Service is dedicated to helping marketers at global brands and mid-sized businesses alike derive the full potential of marketing attribution technology. The Insights Service and Attribution Data Scientists will provide the deep-dive studies that marketers require to develop and refine their marketing strategies and maximize their ROAS."

