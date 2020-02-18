

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen said Tuesday that the Management Board of the company will be reduced to two persons and will consist of chief executive officer Rainer Hundsdörfer and chief financial officer Marcus Wassenberg.



So, Ulrich Hermann will leave the company by mutual agreement at the end of the current financial year 2019/20.



The company will establish new Executive Committee, which will be responsible for cross-product customer solutions and the operational functions, and together with the Management Board will implement the transformation of the company.



