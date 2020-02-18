Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration (OTC Pink: SFRX) ("the Company"), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. CEO of the Company, Kyle Kennedy, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Kennedy began the interview by updating listeners on the progress of the Company's current projects. "We're already beginning to use our 3D imaging on the SeaSearcher, because it sees all targets," shared Kennedy. "With our 3D imaging, we see gold, silver, iron, and wood," he added, noting that the only challenge with the technology is that it does not identify the material of the image. "However, that has given us a whole new outlook," said Kennedy. "The new data, using 3D imaging, allows us to see what we call targets of interest, and there's all lot of them," he shared. "We're very excited to see these targets show up," said Kennedy, noting that the Company is still working to discover new information about the shipwreck.

"We're moving forward with what we have available right now," said Kennedy, adding that the metal detector is not yet attached to the SeaSearcher as previously planned.

"We also have several other things going with Blockchain Logistics," shared Kennedy. "We've landed our first city, we've landed our first school project," said Kennedy, noting that both projects have been secured to test the blockchain encryption. "We've also landed our first app client with Probability and Statistics," said Kennedy. "These are all things that we can do with blockchain, and all of these things provide revenues that allow us the ability to pay for operations."

Jolly then commented on the Company's decision to increase the authorized shares of common stock, and asked about the motives behind this decision. "Most people would consider an increase to be negative; In our case it is not negative at all, it's just simply a matter of understanding," said Kennedy, noting that the Company plans to uplist to the NASDAQ in the future. "When you're on NASDAQ, it's much more expensive to do an increase," explained Kennedy. "You've got to go through a series of compliance related issues," he added.

"To increase the shares now costs me nothing, and they're simply sitting in Treasury," said Kennedy. "It saves us a fortune," he added, noting that the move also puts the Company in a strong position for their uplisting to the NASDAQ. "It's a very good thing to do, it's very healthy."

Jolly then asked if the Company continues to expect a strong opening quarter for 2020. "I do stand behind what I originally said. I will say this however, I'm disappointed in the fact that we have not already hit treasure," said Kennedy. "The limiting factor that I think has held us back has been the metal detector," he added. "We've had difficulties in getting this device to integrate with all of the other system arrays on the SeaSearcher," said Kennedy. "I'm still very confident that our first quarter is going to be a good quarter," said Kennedy.

To close the interview, Kennedy expressed his confidence in the Company's health and potential. "Our revenues will be increasing," said Kennedy. "The only thing I would caution against is what I've said the last two interviews - I wouldn't sell too early," he added, noting that the initial discovery of treasure may lead to numerous discoveries.

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com.

