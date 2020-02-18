Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C16B ISIN: CA27580T1075 Ticker-Symbol: 37A 
Frankfurt
18.02.20
16:01 Uhr
0,020 Euro
-0,008
-27,27 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,040
0,041
15:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EAST WEST PETROLEUM
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP0,020-27,27 %