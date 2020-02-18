Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - East West Petroleum Corp. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this further update regarding the sale of its 30% interest in Petroleum Exploration Permit 54877 and Petroleum Mining Permit 60291 (the "Cheal Permits"), to an arm's length private New Zealand company (the "Purchaser"), on the terms previously announced in a news release of the Company dated June 24, 2019 (the "Transaction").

The Company's news release of February 3rd 2020 provided an update on the regulatory concerns that had delayed closing of the Transaction and reported that Cheal Petroleum, the owner of a 70% interest in the permits and the operator, had prepared and submitted a response to local regulatory authorities addressing all concerns raised. The Company has now been advised by the local regulatory authorities that the permits will not be revoked and accordingly the Company and the Purchaser can now move forward to close the Transaction, the process will include approval to the transfer of the permits from local regulatory authorities. The Company does not anticipate significant delays for the Purchaser to obtain all necessary approvals to the Transaction.

As additional information is available regarding a closing date for the Transaction the Company will provide further updates.

About East West Petroleum Corp.

East West Petroleum Corp. (www.eastwestpetroleum.ca) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company established in 2010 to invest in international oil & gas opportunities. The Company has its primary focus on two key areas: New Zealand, where it has established production and cash flow and Romania where it is carried to production on an exploration program. In Romania the Company has exploration rights in four exploration concessions covering 1,000,000 acres in the prolific Pannonian Basin of western Romania with Naftna Industrija Srbije ("NIS"). The Company does not own the acres but has exploration rights.

