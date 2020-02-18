

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $429.6 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $395.1 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $485.9 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $3.82 billion from $3.76 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $485.9 Mln. vs. $449.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q4): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.13



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

