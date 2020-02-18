Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854545 ISIN: US2788651006 Ticker-Symbol: ECJ 
Tradegate
18.02.20
15:54 Uhr
189,88 Euro
-3,52
-1,82 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ECOLAB INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECOLAB INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,46
191,32
16:26
190,42
191,38
16:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ECOLAB
ECOLAB INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ECOLAB INC189,88-1,82 %