Rakesh Sarna India Scholarship Program 2020

Rakesh Sarna and his wife, Mei, open their India Scholarship Program for children of non-managerial employees of hotels and offices of Hyatt and the Taj group in India

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Rakesh Sarna is pleased to officially re-launch the Rakesh & Mei Sarna India Scholarship Program 2020. Children of non-managerial employees of hotels and offices of Hyatt and the Taj group in India are eligible to apply.

The Rakesh & Mei Sarna India Scholarship Program will be accepting applications from February 17, 2020 to May 15, 2020.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship program, applicants must submit an acceptance letter or other proof of current enrolment at a college or university in India, as well as a 500-word essay explaining why they are a deserving candidate and how they would utilize the funds.

Applicants also need to provide proof of their parents' employment with Hyatt or Taj and proof of annual tuition costs and costs related to accommodation, travel, and books.

Scholarships are for one year at a time and successful candidates will be able to apply every year, subject to maintaining adequate grades.

Rakesh Sarna wishes good luck to all applicants.

To learn more, please visit https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/

About Rakesh Sarna

Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels and resorts. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh cultivates positive relationships with local communities, colleagues, and shareholders to help meet the objectives of the organization. Rakesh Sarna claims that formal post-secondary education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourages young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors.

Contact

Rakesh Sarna

apply@rakeshsarnascholarships.com

