Bold new concept vehicle as part of Jaguar Land Rover's Destination Zero mission

? Project Vector 'autonomy-ready' platform offers solution to today's urban mobility challenges with unparalleled interior space and flexibility in vehicle configuration

? Jaguar Land Rover's vision integrates Project Vector concept platform into future smart city infrastructures, delivering services for private and shared mobility needs

? On-road pilot programme in Coventry planned from 2021

Jaguar Land Rover has today unveiled the bold new concept vehicle, Project Vector, as part of the company's Destination Zero journey, offering its vision of an autonomous, electric, connected future for urban mobility.

Jaguar Land Rover's Destination Zero mission is an ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Delivered through relentless innovation, the company's focus is on achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion through its products, services and across its facilities.

As the next stage of that journey, the Project Vector concept showcases an advanced, flexible, multi-use electric vehicle that is 'autonomy-ready'.

At the reveal, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, Prof Sir Ralf Speth, commented: "Jaguar Land Rover understands the trends shaping modern societies. Project Vector shows Jaguar Land Rover as a leader in innovation to make our societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Through this project, we are collaborating with the brightest minds in academia, supply chain and digital services, to create connected, integrated mobility systems the fundamental building blocks for Destination Zero."

"Project Vector is precisely the brave and innovative leap forward needed to deliver on our mission."

The compact, flexible vehicle concept measuresjust four metres in length and is designed for the city, packaging all its battery and drivetrain components into a flat floor, to allow a variety of uses. The revolutionary interior cabin space allows seating configurations for private, or shared use and even the opportunity for commercial applications, such as last mile deliveries.

PROJECT VECTOR Developing Tomorrow's Mobility. Today.

Project Vector concept has been created with the mission to raise the quality of future urban living.

It has been developed at the National Automotive Innovation Centre to gain the advantages of working with agility and close collaboration with academic and external partners.

It will also address the wider landscape of mobility, from how customers connect with mobility services, to the infrastructure required to enable fully integrated, autonomous vehicles in our cities.

Dr. Tim Leverton, Project Director said: "The megatrends of urbanisation and digitalisation make connected urban mobility systems necessary and inevitable. Shared and private vehicles will share spaces with and be connected to public transit networks, so you can travel on demand and autonomously. That is a complex task, best achieved by working together with partners across the spectrum of vehicles, infrastructure and the digital world.

"With the technology and engineering power of Jaguar Land Rover, we can provide a unique opportunity for innovators to develop highly-functional urban mobility services, seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

"Future urban travel will be a composite of owned and shared vehicles, access to ride hailing and on-demand services as well as public transport. Our vision shows the vehicle as a flexible part of the urban mobility network that can be adapted for different purposes."

The intention is to collaborate with Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority to plan a mobility service from late 2021, as a living laboratory for future mobility on the streets of Coventry.

Professor Dr Gero Kempf, Chief Engineer said: "It's also a unique opportunity a concept platform designed and engineered around urban centric use cases by a major car maker as a blank canvas, for developing tailored services and apps in the ecosystem of a smart city."

About Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports saloon and sports car marques.

At Jaguar Land Rover, we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences our customers will love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe. In 2019 Jaguar Land Rover sold 557,706 vehicles in 127 countries.

We support around 260,000 people through our retailer network, suppliers and local businesses. At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and soon to be opened Battery Assembly Centre. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. We have seven technology hubs. In the UK these are based in Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London. Globally these are located in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Changshu, China.

We have a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and petrol engines. All new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle models offer the option of electrification, giving our customers even more choice

