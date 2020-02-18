Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2RRUQ ISIN: XS1881005976 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
18.02.20
16:32 Uhr
96,65 Euro
-1,44
-1,46 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,38
96,91
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR LAND ROVER
JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED96,65-1,46 %