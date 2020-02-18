NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Names New Chairman of the Board

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, Alberta - NOVA Chemicals Corporation (NOVA Chemicals) today announced the appointment of Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum & Petrochemicals for Mubadala Investment Company to the position of Chairman, NOVA Chemicals Board of Directors.



Al Kaabi succeeds His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy & Industry who has served as chairman for nearly five years. Faris Al Mazrui, Head of Moscow Office, Mubadala Investment Company, and Tim Breen, Executive Director, Technology, Mubadala Investment Company, have also joined NOVA Chemicals Board of Directors.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi said, "I am proud and honored to have been appointed as chairman. I would like to thank H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei for his insightful leadership during a time of growth and transformation at NOVA Chemicals. I look forward to continuing to work with NOVA's management team to deliver the current slate of investment projects and build on the company's position as a leading player in the North American petrochemicals market."

About Musabbeh Al Kaabi

Al Kaabi is the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum & Petrochemicals platform in Mubadala Investment Company, responsible for a portfolio of international assets spanning the global oil and gas value chain and valued in excess of $40 billion. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for several international energy companies including as Chairman of Mubadala Petroleum and Cepsa, Spain's largest integrated energy company, and Board Member of Dolphin Energy, Borealis, one of the world's largest producer of petrochemicals headquartered in Austria and Cosmo Energy, an integrated oil and gas company with upstream and downstream operations based in Japan.

About NOVA Chemicals

NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life safer, healthier and easier. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

