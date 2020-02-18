Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) ("the Company"), a company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. CEO of the Company, Richard Van Kirk, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's latest earnings release. "It went very well. We set another record for revenue in the quarter," said Van Kirk, adding that the Company reached $8 million in revenues for the first time. "We're definitely feeling like we're heading in the right direction."

"Where do these revenues come from and what are the things you need to work on?" asked Jolly. "Well we're always trying to develop additional and new business, and we've made a lot of progress there," said Van Kirk. "We've got proposals out there that are turning into serious discussions," he added. "Our existing customers are introducing us to other departments, if you will, where some of our technology can be used because they are happy with the products," shared Van Kirk. "We are developing our own products," he added, noting that the Company is also enjoying higher volumes in sales as well.

"We've always been open about having aggressive growth plans, and nothing has changed," said Van Kirk. "We've got a few different avenues where we're trying to push that."

"Are you still planning to launch the Thoracic Driver this quarter?" asked Jolly. "We're feeling good about that. I've got a bunch of inventory on shelves here," said Van Kirk. "We're excited about that for sure."

The conversation then turned to the Company's plans to expand internationally. Van Kirk shared that the Company hopes to begin earning revenue internationally within twelve to eighteen months. "We are working on some certifications for a couple of things, like marketing the products and being able to ship some of our products overseas," he explained. "That's all in the works," said Van Kirk. "There's more potential there as well."

Van Kirk then expanded on the Company's plans to develop new business going forward. "We're fortunate that we've got some really good customers, that are large customers, that have a couple of different applications that we can leverage into," said Van Kirk, adding that the Company is also working to develop new technologies for a variety of applications.

To close the interview, Van Kirk thanked listeners and shareholders for their support and interest in the Company. "I think it's a good time to be part of the Pro-Dex universe. We plan to continue to grow," he shared. "We've got a strong management team, a strong crew of people, and a board that supports us," said Van Kirk. "We've got some really good technology and more ideas coming in," he added, encouraging listeners to learn more about the Company's story.

To hear Richard Van Kirk's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7507897-pro-dex-inc-discusses-their-2020-growth-strategy-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52518