Clear Leisure Plc - New Loan Facility

18 February 2020

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

New Loan Note Facility

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new unsecured loan facility agreement (the "New Facility") with Eufingest SA ("Eufingest").

Under the New Facility, Eufingest will provide €150,000 at an interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum, repayable on 30 June 2020. The proceeds of the New Facility will be used for working capital purposes. The New Facilty provided by Eufingest is in addition to exisiting loans provided to the Company by Eufingest as detailed in the RNS of 20 December 2019.

Eufingest is a substantial shareholder of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. The provision of the New Facility is a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of Clear Leisure, (both of whom are independent of Eufingest), having consulted with its nominated adviser, consider that the transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. The Company also owns shareholdings in a number of historic investments primarily in the Italian real estate companies, which it is currently seeking compensation through court action.

For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk