Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 15:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/02/2020) of GBP61.22m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/02/2020) of GBP45.44m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/02/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 217.96p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 213.77p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 208.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.34%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.82p 14500000 ZDP share price 110.50p Premium to NAV 1.54% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 17/02/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 47377 EQS News ID: 977967 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 18, 2020 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT)