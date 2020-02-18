Sales of Hospital Disinfectant Products & Services to Reach US$ 30 Bn in 2020; Eco-friendly Product Formulations to Gain Traction, Reports Future Market Insights

Major players must accelerate development of natural and eco-friendly ingredients to minimize the risk of health hazards and pollution, which are associated chemical based disinfectants.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Global hospital disinfectant products & services market will hit revenues of US$ 30 Bn in 2020, witnessing a steady CAGR during 2019 - 2029. The industry is rising on account of growing concerns over post-treatment infections acquired at hospitals and clinical settings, as suggested by a new study of Future Market Insights (FMI).

"Bloodstream infection (BSI), ventilator-associated pneumonia [VAP], urinary tract infection (UTI), and surgical site infection (SSI) are some of the common intricate hospital associated infections. Offerings of companies in this industry, thus, must be in compliance with associated medical regulations," says the FMI report.

Key Takeaways of Hospital Disinfectant Products & Services Market Study

Liquid disinfectants remain top-selling product category, accounting for two-fifth of overall revenues.

Low and medium income economies will be the lucrative pockets of investment for hospital disinfectant products and services providers.

Natural and eco-friendly disinfectant formulations will represent the product differentiation strategy of manufacturers.

Download Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10993

Top Market Growth Drivers

Government-organized health and hygiene campaigns will continue to drive sales in developing regional markets.

Greater emphasis of leading players on enhanced digital marketing of their key offerings will ramp up their marketability.

Development of favorable healthcare policy framework will significantly push demand for disinfectant products and services.

Key Restraints to Market Growth

Government policies that demand an increase cost of production for manufacturers to meet quality standards continue to limit market growth.

A sizeable number of hospital facilities are still not compliant with the regulatory standards, which remains a key threat to the growth of market.

Competition Landscape of Hospital Disinfectant Products & Services Market

The market for hospital disinfectant products & services represents a moderately consolidated landscape. Major manufacturers are primarily focusing their efforts on product improvements with novel ingredients, and enhanced production processes. Reducing the chemical content of disinfectant product formulations would be a significant developmental strategy of leading market players. Some of the key players operating in hospital disinfectant products & services market that are covered in this FMI study, include but are not limited to, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Becton, Johnson & Son Inc., Colgate Palmolive Company, and Dickinson and Company.

Request Report Mythology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-10993

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 300 pages offers actionable insights on global hospital disinfectant products & services market. The market analysis is based on product type (liquids, gels and lotions, spray and foam, wipes, devices, surveillance provider services, and others), applications (skincare, surface cleansers, surveillance providers, disinfectant instrument accessories, water cleaners, and air cleaners), across seven regions (Middle East & Africa, Oceania, East Asia, South Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Retail & Consumer Products Landscape

Driving Protection Gear Market- Learn more about what factors are shaping up the global driving protection gear market that has be projected to reach revenues worth US$ 10 Bn by 2020.

Waterproof Socks Market - FMI's report on waterproof socks analyzes the progress of this industry during a preset forecast period, along with analysis of the essential market dynamics.

Men's Skincare Products Market- Learn about the factors driving men's skincare sales and what developments are gaining importance by the leading manufacturers in industry.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Name: Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hospital-disinfectant-products-and-services-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/hospital-disinfectant-products-and-services-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576804/Sales-of-Hospital-Disinfectant-Products-Services-to-Reach-US-30-Bn-in-2020-Eco-friendly-Product-Formulations-to-Gain-Traction-Reports-Future-Market-Insights