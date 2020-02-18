Independent awards program recognizes company's product and company innovation for second straight year

CyberX, the IoT security company, today announced it was named a finalist in four different categories of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including: Best IoT Security, Best ICS/SCADA Security, Best Cybersecurity Company, and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company.

This marks the second straight year that CyberX was recognized for its innovative technology and overall contribution to the cybersecurity industry, having won last year's Cybersecurity Excellence awards in three separate categories.

As organizations connect massive numbers of IoT devices to their networks to optimize operations, boards and management teams are increasingly concerned about the expanding attack surface and corporate liability they represent. These connected devices are unmanaged, unseen, unpatched, and often misconfigured. What's more, they can't be protected by agent-based technologies making them easily compromised by adversaries who pivot deeper into corporate networks to threaten safety, deploy ransomware resulting in costly downtime, and steal sensitive intellectual property.

CyberX's agentless IoT/ICS security platform is easy to deploy and provides real-time visibility into all unmanaged devices within minutes of being connected to the network, without requiring any configuration of rules or signatures. CyberX also offers the only IoT/OT security platform with patented M2M-aware behavioral analytics and machine learning, resulting in faster and more accurate threat detection.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an independent awards program that honors companies and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Each year, it is produced in cooperation with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the experience of 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, individuals, and organizations.

"These awards validate the power of our innovative team and our practical approach for solving IoT/OT security challenges for some of the largest and most complex enterprises worldwide," said Omer Schneider, co-founder and CEO of CyberX. Added Nir Giller, CyberX co-founder, GM International, and CTO: "This is a clear recognition of our team's hard work and unwavering focus on solid execution as we collaborate with customers to safeguard the connected global infrastructure upon which we all depend."

About CyberX

Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT risk and preventing costly outages, safety and environmental incidents, theft of intellectual property, and operational inefficiencies.

With more than 3,000 deployments worldwide, CyberX clients include Global 2000 organizations across diverse verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, oil gas, data centers, energy and water utilities, retail, mining, and transportation. Notable clients include three of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies; three of the top ten US energy utilities; a top five cloud data center provider; multiple government agencies including the US Department of Energy; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Integration partners and MSSPs include industry leaders such as Splunk, Microsoft, IBM Security, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Fortinet, HPE/Aruba, Cisco, RSA, McAfee, Optiv Security, DXC Technology, Toshiba, Singtel/Trustwave, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

