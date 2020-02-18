Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured"), a North American leader in plant-based food packaging and products, has today announced that Beacon Securities has initiated analyst coverage on the Company.

The research coverage on good natured is prepared by an analyst at Beacon Securities and represents the views of the analyst. good natured is not responsible for the content, accuracy or forecasts provided by the analysts.

A copy of the report can be obtained directly from Beacon Securities at beaconsecurities.ca

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

By combining cutting-edge renewable material technology and the latest sustainable design features, good natured creates planet-friendly products and packaging that do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and improving logistics, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

About Beacon Securities

Beacon is a full-service independent investment dealer in Canada, providing research, sales and trading, equity and debt underwriting and M&A advisory services. With a growing emphasis on mid-market institutional equities, Beacon has a strategic presence across Canada and serves clients globally across many different sectors.

For more information: beaconsecurities.ca

