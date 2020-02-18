Texan start-up Yotta Energy has a potential solution for residential solar-plus-storage. Will the micro-storage company become the next SolarEdge or Enphase or suffer the fate of JLM Energy? And whatever happened to SolPad?From pv magazine USA. Energy storage provider Yotta Energy has designed a 1 kWh battery to be mounted under rooftop solar modules. Ten years ago, the idea of putting a microinverter or optimizer behind a rooftop solar panel was a stretch. Today, module-level panel electronics warrant their own initialism and enjoy an 80% market share in the U.S. residential solar market. Texan ...

