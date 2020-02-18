Future plc: Future PLC Taps Two Top Ad-Tech Veterans to Lead E-Commerce Push

Peralta, Fonzetti to lead revenue and marketing for publishing giant

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / The publisher that already reaches a third of America's online audience has hired two digital veterans to accelerate its already-explosive growth. Future PLC (LSE:FUTR), a tech-enabled global platform for specialized media, has tapped Mike Peralta, recently at Criteo, and Marc Fonzetti, late of Verizon, to serve as Global Chief Revenue Officer and Marketing VP, respectively.

America's #1 consumer-technology publisher, Future reaches more than 235 million users around the world with more than 185 titles in music, tech, and gaming - including PC Gamer, the world's top PC gaming brand. Future's market cap soared from $183 million in 2017 to $1.3 billion in 2019. Peralta and Fonzetti will oversee Future's expanded portfolio of titles and its accelerating premium video advertising business.

"As we expand our global reach through organic growth, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, Mike and Marc bring the expertise and energy we need," said Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne. "Their deep experience and industry connections will help us diversify our monetization models and market them properly to create significant revenue streams."

To Future, Peralta brings over 20 years of experience with senior roles at AOL, Criteo, AudienceScience and MediaMath. Fonzetti was head of media at Reckitt Benckiser before joining Verizon as head of media strategy and investment.

Future's recent acquisitions of Tom's Guide, Thrifter and SmartBrief expand the company's portfolio of trusted, high-quality publications and point the way to further acquisitions soon. Peralta and Fonzetti join a company that actively engages consumers with high-quality video and editorial content, creating fans that return to the publications and connect with Future's advertiser partners.

About Future

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.1 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

