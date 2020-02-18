Conair Corporation: Conair HVAC is Accepting Partnership Applications

Conair Corporation a publicly traded company (OTC:CNGA)

Conair an established HVAC mechanical contractor is seeking partners for growth in construction and service

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Barry Stransky, President of Conair Corporation is seeking partners to leverage the Conair brand and provide opportunities to business owners that hadn't been available before.

Conair HVAC is a great way to revitalize your company. Conair has established itself as an industry leader in the HVAC business. Businesses and residential customers alike know that they can count on us for their heating and cooling needs, and now we're ready to share our expertise by taking on partners.

Strategic Partnerships Keep Things Running Smoothly

One of the most significant benefits of partnering with Conair HVAC is that you'll be able to take advantage of the strategic partnerships we've developed with suppliers. Business owners know that having strong relationships with suppliers is an important way to keep costs low while always ensuring that you have the right tools for every job. After more than 55 years in business, we've developed strong relationships with suppliers that guarantee us access to cutting-edge technology at reasonable prices. Our partners can look forward to capitalizing on these relationships to strengthen their business.

Strong Brand Recognition

Running an independent HVAC business can be difficult for a number of reasons. New business owners know that it can take years to build a strong reputation for their brand name, and even after years in business they may not be well-known in their community. Partnering with Conair is a great way to change this. Since 1963, our clients have been spreading the word about the reliability and speed of our services. These word-of-mouth reviews along with years of marketing efforts have helped to make Conair a household name. If you're looking to increase your visibility, consider partnering with Conair HVAC.

Finely-Tuned Operational Procedures

All of these years in business have taught us a thing or two about how to run our company most efficiently. When you partner with Conair HVAC you'll enjoy a number of resources that have the potential to cut down on the time you spend on operations. With our help, you won't need to spend much time answering phones, balancing books, or dispatching technicians - we've implemented software and procedures that manage these everyday tasks for you. With all of these administrative tasks taken care of, you can spend more time growing your business effectively.

Exciting Stock Options for Partners

Another unique benefit of partnering with Conair HVAC is performance based stock options. Conair has been a publicly-traded company for decades, and we want our partners to reap the rewards of strengthening our brand. When you become a partner you'll have the option to become a shareholder in our company. Not only will you have the opportunity to grow your own business, you'll be able to enjoy partial ownership of our brand that can pay dividends for years to come.

These are just a few of the ways our 55+ years of experience will benefit Conair Partners. Contact us today to learn more about what it takes to partner with the Conair brand.

Established in 1963, Conair offers a full range of residential and commercial HVAC services including installation, service, maintenance, consulting and construction.

Conair Corporation will be exhibiting at the Buildings NY show on April 28, 29 at the Javits Center in NYC.

For more information:

visit https://theconairgroup.com/ or contact barry@theconairgroup.com

Franchise opportunities available: www.conairhvacfranchise.com

Contact Information:

Conair

Barry Stransky, President

833-CONAIR-1

barry@theconairgroup.com

SOURCE: Conair Corporation

