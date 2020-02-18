Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.6499 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4643467 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 47387 EQS News ID: 978071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2020 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)