Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.1026 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1701746 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 47471 EQS News ID: 978239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 18, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)