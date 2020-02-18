Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 153.9335 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2526573 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 47479 EQS News ID: 978255 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2020 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)