Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSU LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.8861 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 511560 CODE: AFSU LN ISIN: LU1900067270 ISIN: LU1900067270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AFSU LN Sequence No.: 47473 EQS News ID: 978243 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 18, 2020 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)