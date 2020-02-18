Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.8872 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27833570 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 47444 EQS News ID: 978185 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)