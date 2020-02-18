Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 203.2462 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48906 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 47407 EQS News ID: 978111 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 18, 2020 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)