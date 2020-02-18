Pioneer Family Pools wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the London Region for Swimming Pools

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Pioneer Family Pools is a five-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of London and the category of Swimming Pools.

Q: What does being a Consumer Choice Award Winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: Pioneer Family Pools is proud to be recognized 5 years in a row as consumer choices best in the swimming pool and hot tub category. This recognition means a lot to all of us here that work hard to provide our clients with excellent client care and cutting edge designs.

Q: What makes your business unique in the market?

A: We are unique in that our pools are engineered beyond anything else available in the market place. From design and engineering to the execution of installation no detail is missed. Our lifetime warranties speak volumes of how we build and install our swimming pools.

Q: How do you keep up with the trends in your industry?

A: We keep up with trends in our industry by following design shows, attending trade shows, and participating in our industry association. At Pioneer pools we work collaboratively to develop some of the most cutting edge designs today.

Q: What is the next priority for your business?

A: The next priority of the business is to look further afield into complementary product lines. We always endeavour to bring new and exciting items to the market place that compliment what we do.

Q: What makes you/your company successful?

A: Our company is successful by the team that we have here, our warranties, and our experience.

Our team leaders are highly experienced in our field and have seen anything and everything related to pools and hot tubs. Our warranties speak to the quality of the products we build and install.

Q: What are the "core values" of your organization?

A: Our core principals are simple.

Family First. Be the best. Constantly Improve.

Contact Information:

Phone Number: 519-657-5210

Email: servicerequest@pioneerpools.com

Website: www.pioneerfamilypools.ca

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pioneerfamilypoolslondon/

