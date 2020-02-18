Lumbee Guaranty Bank Opens Branch in Historic Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Banking in Fayetteville is about to become more convenient! Lumbee Guaranty Bank will be opening a branch in downtown Fayetteville on Tuesday, February 18. Located in the historic Kress Building, at 229A Hay Street (corner of Maxwell and Hay), the new branch will offer full-service banking for individual and business customers. Services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, mortgage/home equity loans, auto and personal loans, business/commercial loans, investment services, and a full range of secure electronic services such as automatic bill pay, online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as an ATM. Lobby hours will be from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday-Thursday, and until 6:00 PM on Fridays.

Serving customers for nearly half a century, Lumbee Guaranty Bank is one of the few remaining community banks in southeastern North Carolina. "We are extremely proud of the reputation we've earned as a bank that combines the friendly, flexible, and knowledgeable service of a community bank, with the advanced technology and services of a larger institution," says Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer, "and we look forward to providing our excellent services for our new 'neighbors' in downtown Fayetteville - as well as another option for existing customers - at our convenient location in the heart of the city." Chavis adds, "We are also extremely pleased to be part of the ongoing expansion in downtown Fayetteville."

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties. Established in 1971, the Bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of fourteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank's common stock is traded on the OTCQX under the stock symbol LUMB.

CONTACT:

Kyle R. Chavis, CEO

(910) 910-521-9707

kylechavis@lumbeeguarantybank.com

SOURCE: Lumbee Guaranty Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576883/Lumbee-Guaranty-Bank-Opens-Branch-in-Historic-Downtown-Fayetteville