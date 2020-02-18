

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Devon Energy Corp. (DVN):



-Earnings: -$642 million in Q4 vs. $1149 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.70 in Q4 vs. $2.48 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $128 million or $0.33 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.59 billion in Q4 vs. $3.53 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

