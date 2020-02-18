Orsu Metals Corporation: Orsu Metals files Updated Inferred Mineral Resource Technical Report for Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") has filed a technical report titled: "NI43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sergeevskoe Property, Zabaikalskiy Krai, Russian Federation" dated effective January 9, 2020 (the "Sergeevskoe Report") to support the updated resource announced on January 20, 2020.

An Inferred Mineral Resource of 30.42 million tonnes, grading 1.45 g/t gold and containing 1.417 Moz gold at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade and US$1450 per Troy ounce of gold, was optimized into an open pit constrained by the license boundaries at Sergeevskoe.

The Sergeevskoe Report was independently prepared by Wardell Armstrong International Ltd. ("WAI") in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012)/CIM Definitions Standards and NI 43-101 requirements and is filed on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company's website.

Based on the results, as a result of the 2019 exploration programme, Orsu was able not only to double the mineralized footprint to 2x1 km at Sergeevskoe, the Company also succeeded in increasing by 19.3% its previously announced maiden Mineral Resource. We have no doubt that it is possible to further grow this resource as, due to the size of the limited drilling programme, obvious gaps were left along the strike of mineral wireframes. In addition, the system remains widely open to the west and north

Alexander Yakubchuk, the Company's Director of Exploration, Ph.D., MIMMM, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the exploration information disclosures contained in this press release.

