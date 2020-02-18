Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - Mosaic Capital Corporation (TSXV: M) (TSXV: M.DB) ("Mosaic"), ("Company") is pleased to announce that Kevin Adolphe and Elan Pratzer have been appointed as directors of Mosaic. These appointments are related to the nomination rights afforded to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in connection with its $150 million strategic investment in Mosaic that closed in January 2017.

Kevin Adolphe is an accomplished real estate, asset management and financial services executive with broad expertise and over 35 years of extensive global experience. He was most recently President and CEO, Manulife Asset Management Private Markets, and President and CEO, Manulife Real Estate. Kevin commercialized Manulife's Private Asset Management capabilities to clients and investors worldwide. He profitably grew Manulife's Real Estate platform increasing the portfolio threefold to $22 billion and expanding the business into numerous new international markets. Prior to Manulife, Kevin was Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer of CIBC World Markets. He is a Fellow of CPA Ontario, holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto, and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and YPO Gold. Kevin has served on numerous Boards and is currently a member of the Rogers Bank Board and the Trinity College, U of T, Building Committee.

Elan Pratzer has over 35 years of business experience including over 25 years in executive search as a trusted advisor to many of Canada's leading business executives, entrepreneurs and board members. Elan is the CEO of ARNOAV INC. which consults to boards and CEOs on matters related to strategic human capital decisions. Elan is the former managing partner of Canada of Caldwell Partners, where he continues to conduct selective executive search engagements and remains a member of the firm's Private Equity, Financial Services and Real Estate practices. Prior to joining Caldwell, Elan was the founder and CEO of Executive Risk Group Ltd., a provider of risk management solutions for directors, officers and trustees. Elan was also previously the managing director of a private, Canadian-based merchant bank. Elan has a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Toronto. He is a member of YPO, serves on the Board of Directors of Cambridge Brain Sciences and is on the Advisory Board of Hold it All Inc.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin and Elan to our Board as valued and highly experienced members that will offer strategic capital markets, human resources and broad corporate development experience as Mosaic continues to execute its business plan and create long-term value for shareholders," commented John Mackay, Executive Chairman of Mosaic.

ABOUT MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION

Mosaic is a Canadian investment company that owns a portfolio of established businesses which span a diverse range of industries and geographies. Mosaic's strategy is to create long-term value for its shareholders through accretive acquisitions, long-term portfolio ownership, sustained cash flows and organic portfolio growth. Mosaic achieves its objectives by maintaining financial discipline, acquiring businesses at attractive valuations, performing extensive acquisition due diligence, utilizing optimal transaction structuring and working closely with subsidiary businesses after acquisition.

