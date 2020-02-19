Institute for Real Growth Announces 'IRG 100' Selected Participants for IRG CMO Leadership Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Real Growth (IRG) today announced the 'IRG 100' - the list of the 100 Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and other senior growth leaders selected for its 2020 Real Growth Leadership Program.

This year's 'IRG 100' includes senior growth leaders from ABI, Alibaba, AT&T, Bose, Bimbo, The Coca Cola Company, Diageo, GE, Go-Jek, HSBC, Mazda, McDonald's, Mastercard, Nestle, Paypal, Shell, Unilever, and Vodafone.

The IRG Real Growth Leadership Program connects leaders to new research, best practices, benchmarking tools, experts and peer practitioners to help unleash business growth potential for their own organization. The program includes workshops in New York, Oxford, Shanghai and Cannes.

"The IRG program is unique because it focuses on transformative ideas for business growth strategy, structure, and leadership," says Marc de Swaan Arons, IRG Founder.

"The collective wisdom of the participants, combined with the IRG research findings makes for a potent and very practical mix," adds Frank van den Driest, IRG Founder.

The 'IRG 100' - list of this year's selected leaders can be found below. More information, including the participant bios, can be found at www.instituteforrealgrowth.com.

The Institute for Real Growth (IRG) is a not-for-profit and independent institute supported by WPP, Facebook, Google, Kantar, LinkedIn, the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYUSPS), the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, the Exetor Group and Spencer Stuart.

The program curriculum is based on interviews with around 500 senior business leaders, over 4,500 on-line survey contributions from 73 countries, an AI analysis of over 3,500 publications and a behavioral analysis of publicly available LinkedIn data from over 800 million connections across 3 million employees.

For more information, and to apply for the 2021 IRG Real Growth Leadership Program, please visit www.instituteforrealgrowth.com.

The 'IRG 100' - IRG Growth Leadership Program 2020 Participants are:

Albert Garcia , Head of Marketing Volkswagen, Volkswagen Spain

, Head of Marketing Volkswagen, Volkswagen Spain Andrew Geoghegan , Global Head of Consumer Planning, Diageo

, Global Head of Consumer Planning, Diageo Ann Gitao , Africa Head of Marketing, Vivo Energy

, Africa Head of Marketing, Annabel Jack , Chief Commercial Officer, Made

, Chief Commercial Officer, Made Annabel Venner , Global Brand Director and Hiscox Partner, Hiscox

, Global Brand Director and Hiscox Partner, Hiscox Antoine de Carbonnel , Chief Commercial Officer, Go-Jek

, Chief Commercial Officer, Go-Jek Arvind Chintamani , Vice President Marketing, Colgate Palmolive India

, Vice President Marketing, Colgate Palmolive India Bear Weng , Chief Executive Officer, C.P. Lotus

, Chief Executive Officer, C.P. Lotus Brad Hiranaga , Chief Brand Officer , General Mills

, Chief , General Mills Can Wang , Chief Executive Officer, Interfocus

, Chief Executive Officer, Interfocus Carl Stanaway , Chief Operating Officer, Mitra Adiperkasa Group Indonesia

, Chief Operating Officer, Mitra Adiperkasa Group Indonesia Carlos Fonseca , Senior Vice President Data & Solutions, Sales & Services, Mastercard

, Senior Vice President Data & Solutions, Sales & Services, Mastercard Carol Chen , Global Lubricants Marketing Vice President, Shell

, Global Lubricants Marketing Vice President, Shell Carole Irgang , Executive Partner, Marketing Transformation, IBM

, Executive Partner, Marketing Transformation, IBM Charlene Zappa , SVP Growth and Consumer Engagement, The J.M. Smucker Company

, SVP Growth and Consumer Engagement, The J.M. Smucker Company Chris Pitt , Chief Marketing Officer, HSBC UK

, Chief Marketing Officer, HSBC UK Chris Turner , Director of Corporate Affairs, Royal Bank of Scotland

, Director of Corporate Affairs, Royal Bank of Christina Peyton , Vice President, Marketing & Growth APAC, WPP

, Vice President, Marketing & Growth APAC, WPP Christine Xu , Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's China

, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's China Dan Rubel , Customer Communications & Brand Director, Dixon's Carphone

, Customer Communications & Brand Director, Dixon's Carphone Daniela Lobo , Global Head of Brand and Digital Marketing, Johnson & Johnson

, Global Head of Brand and Digital Marketing, Johnson & Johnson David Kim , Vice President CBU Head of Chocolate, Greater China Region, Mars China

, Vice President CBU Head of Chocolate, Greater China Region, Dean Aragon , Chief Executive Officer Shell Brands International & Global VP Brand, Shell

, Chief Executive Officer Shell Brands International & Global VP Brand, Shell Debora Koyama , Global Growth Operations Officer, Unilever

, Global Growth Operations Officer, Unilever Derek Sun , Global Senior Brand Director, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications

, Global Senior Brand Director, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Diana Luu , Head of Marketing Solutions Canada & Business Services NA, LinkedIn

Head of Marketing Solutions Canada & Business Services NA, LinkedIn Donovan Hegland , Director Growth and Innovation, Distell Group

, Director Growth and Innovation, Distell Group Douwe Bergsma , Chief Marketing Officer, Piedmont Healthcare

, Chief Marketing Officer, Piedmont Healthcare Elana Rosenfeld , Founder & Chief Executive Office, Kicking Horse Coffee

, Founder & Chief Executive Office, Kicking Horse Coffee Emma Woods , Chief Executive Officer, Wagamama

, Chief Executive Officer, Wagamama Femke Anna van Zanten , Business Director Consumer Tech & Services, Facebook

, Business Director Consumer Tech & Services, Facebook Francesco Tortora , Chief Marketing Officer, Ariston Thermo

, Chief Marketing Officer, Francisca Rahardja , Marketing Director & Board of Directors, Sampoerna

, Marketing Director & Board of Directors, Sampoerna Gaby Vreeken , Former Chief Marketing Officer, Bayer

, Former Chief Marketing Officer, Bayer Gannon Jones , Former Senior Vice President Marketing, Allstate

, Former Senior Vice President Marketing, Allstate Guido Sciascia , Chief Marketing Officer, illycaffè

, Chief Marketing Officer, illycaffè Guy Kellaway , Communications Director, Nestlé Indonesia

, Communications Director, Nestlé Heike Linnemann , Brand General Manager, Kiko Milano

, Brand General Manager, Iris Meijer , Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Business

, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Business Jaap Kalma , Group Chief Commercial Officer, SBC - Sports Betting Community

, Group Chief Commercial Officer, SBC - Sports Betting Community Jan van Twillert , Vice President Marketing Dairy Eastern Europe, PepsiCo

, Vice President Marketing Dairy Eastern Europe, PepsiCo Javier Meza , Chief Marketing Officer Sparkling, The Coca-Cola Company

, Chief Marketing Officer Sparkling, The Coca-Cola Company Jeremy Gilley , Founder, Peace One Day

, Founder, Peace One Day Jia Hyun , Vice President, Head of North America , Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn

, Vice President, Head of , Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn Jill Cress , Vice President Consumer Marketing, PayPal

, Vice President Consumer Marketing, PayPal Jiunn Shih , Chief Growth Officer, Zespri

, Chief Growth Officer, Zespri Jodi Harris , Global Vice President, Marketing Culture & Capabilities, ABI

, Global Vice President, Marketing Culture & Capabilities, ABI John Abel , Director of International Marketing, Mazda Corporation

, Director of International Marketing, Jurgen Bloemers , Marketing Director, Europe and Global Marketing Functions, BP

, Marketing Director, and Global Marketing Functions, BP Kate Stanford , Global Managing Director, Ads Marketing, Google

, Global Managing Director, Ads Marketing, Google Katja Ohly-Nauber , Head of Marketing-Communications, Mercedes-Benz Cars Germany

, Head of Marketing-Communications, Mercedes-Benz Cars Germany Keren Cheung , General Manager, Hasbro China

, General Manager, Kirsten Allegri Williams , Chief Marketing Officer, SAP SuccessFactors

, Chief Marketing Officer, SAP SuccessFactors Kristof Neirynck , VP & Chief Marketing Officer, Global Brands, Walgreens Boots Alliance

, VP & Chief Marketing Officer, Global Brands, Walgreens Boots Alliance Kyla Jacobs , Executive Vice President, Marketing & Growth North America, WPP

, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Growth North America, WPP Kyle Dropp , Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer, Morning Consult

, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer, Morning Consult Leanne Marshall , Chief Marketing Officer, Yoti

, Chief Marketing Officer, Yoti Lili Zhu , Head of Marketing Greater China, Colgate Palmolive

, Head of Marketing Greater China, Colgate Palmolive Mike Zhao , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cupshe

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cupshe Madhusudhan Rao , Executive Vice President - Home & Hygiene, Unilever

, Executive Vice President - Home & Hygiene, Unilever Marc Schroeder , Chief Executive Officer, Pepsi-Lipton

, Chief Executive Officer, Pepsi-Lipton Marion Deridder Blondel , Directrice Marketing & Communication, Engie

, Directrice Marketing & Communication, Engie Mark Giesbers , Managing Director, Products, Liberty Global

, Managing Director, Products, Liberty Global Matt Vagg , Chief Marketing & Customer Officer, GMHBA

, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer, GMHBA Michael Breen , President and Chief Executive Officer, Human Rights First

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Human Rights First Mim Haysom , Chief Marketing Officer, Suncorp

, Chief Marketing Officer, Suncorp Molly Miao , Chief Marketing Officer, Shein

, Chief Marketing Officer, Shein Nicola Emsley , Head of Global Consumer Marketing, Bose

, Head of Global Consumer Marketing, Bose Noel Hamill , Chief Commercial Officer, Prevayl

, Chief Commercial Officer, Prevayl Olga Osminkina - Jones , Chief Innovation, R&D and RTD Officer, Beam Suntory

- , Chief Innovation, R&D and RTD Officer, Beam Suntory Oliver Joyce , Head of Worldwide, Mindshare

, Head of Worldwide, Mindshare Oliver Pacht , Local Head, Mexico , Institute for Real Growth

, Local Head, , Institute for Real Growth Onur Kirci , Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Digital, Allianz Sigorta

, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Digital, Allianz Sigorta Rahul Malhotra , Head of Brand Strategy & Stewardship, Shell

, Head of Brand Strategy & Stewardship, Shell Ray Zhang , Chief Marketing Officer, Cupshe

, Chief Marketing Officer, Cupshe Rebecca Messina , Former Chief Marketing Officer, Uber

, Former Chief Marketing Officer, Uber Reid Li , General Manager China Demand , Mars Wrigley

, General Manager , Rhonda Walker , Chief Marketing Officer, ITRenew

, Chief Marketing Officer, ITRenew Ricardo Pérez , Global Marketing Director, Grupo Bimbo

, Global Marketing Director, Richard Tolley , Partner, Kantar, Consulting Division

, Partner, Kantar, Consulting Division Rodolfo Echeverria , Global Vice President, Creative, The Coca-Cola Company

, Global Vice President, Creative, The Coca-Cola Company Rosangela Guerra , MD for Mexico , Puerto Rico and The Caribbean , Lincoln Mexico

, MD for , and The , Lincoln Mexico Sandra Howard , Vice President Corporate Brand Marketing, AT&T

, Vice President Corporate Brand Marketing, AT&T Scott Gregory , Vice President Pharmacy and Health Services Marketing, CVS Health

, Vice President Pharmacy and Health Services Marketing, CVS Health Shyam Venugopal , Vice President, Global Media and Consumer Data Strategy, PepsiCo

, Vice President, Global Media and Consumer Data Strategy, PepsiCo Stacie Hoffmeister , Head of Home Office Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Morgan Stanley

, Head of Home Office Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Morgan Stanley Stacie Henderson , Head of Digital and E Commerce, DIVERSA LLC

Head of Digital and E Commerce, DIVERSA LLC Steve Axe , Chief Marketing Officer, Nomad Foods

, Chief Marketing Officer, Nomad Foods Tarun Malkani , Category Business Head Wyeth Nutrition, Nestlé

, Category Business Head Wyeth Nutrition, Nestlé Tiger Shang , GM for Digital Transformation, Yili

, GM for Digital Transformation, Yili Tricia Weener , Global Head of Marketing CMB & GBM, HSBC

, Global Head of Marketing CMB & GBM, HSBC Vanessa Schotes , Global Marketing Director, IWGPLC

, Global Marketing Director, IWGPLC Victor Hisao Misawa , Head of Marketing, Alchemy-Rx

, Head of Marketing, Alchemy-Rx Vikram Bawa , Vice President and Head of Marketing - Asia Pacific & EMEA, Logitech

, Vice President and Head of Marketing - & EMEA, Logitech Vincent Bouin , CMO / Directeur Marketing France, The Coca-Cola Company

, CMO / Directeur Marketing France, The Coca-Cola Company Will Aldington-Smith , Agency Partner Lead EMEA, LinkedIn

, Agency Partner Lead EMEA, LinkedIn Yolanda van Die Global Brand, Marketing & Communications, EY

Global Brand, Marketing & Communications, EY Yvonne Chang , President Alimama, Alibaba

, President Alimama, Alibaba Zara Mirza , Director of Global Brand, General Electric

, Director of Global Brand, General Electric Zou Le , Chief Executive Officer, Banggood

