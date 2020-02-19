Institute for Real Growth Announces 'IRG 100' Selected Participants for IRG CMO Leadership Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Real Growth (IRG) today announced the 'IRG 100' - the list of the 100 Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and other senior growth leaders selected for its 2020 Real Growth Leadership Program.
This year's 'IRG 100' includes senior growth leaders from ABI, Alibaba, AT&T, Bose, Bimbo, The Coca Cola Company, Diageo, GE, Go-Jek, HSBC, Mazda, McDonald's, Mastercard, Nestle, Paypal, Shell, Unilever, and Vodafone.
The IRG Real Growth Leadership Program connects leaders to new research, best practices, benchmarking tools, experts and peer practitioners to help unleash business growth potential for their own organization. The program includes workshops in New York, Oxford, Shanghai and Cannes.
"The IRG program is unique because it focuses on transformative ideas for business growth strategy, structure, and leadership," says Marc de Swaan Arons, IRG Founder.
"The collective wisdom of the participants, combined with the IRG research findings makes for a potent and very practical mix," adds Frank van den Driest, IRG Founder.
The 'IRG 100' - list of this year's selected leaders can be found below. More information, including the participant bios, can be found at www.instituteforrealgrowth.com.
The Institute for Real Growth (IRG) is a not-for-profit and independent institute supported by WPP, Facebook, Google, Kantar, LinkedIn, the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYUSPS), the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, the Exetor Group and Spencer Stuart.
The program curriculum is based on interviews with around 500 senior business leaders, over 4,500 on-line survey contributions from 73 countries, an AI analysis of over 3,500 publications and a behavioral analysis of publicly available LinkedIn data from over 800 million connections across 3 million employees.
For more information, and to apply for the 2021 IRG Real Growth Leadership Program, please visit www.instituteforrealgrowth.com.
The 'IRG 100' - IRG Growth Leadership Program 2020 Participants are:
- Albert Garcia, Head of Marketing Volkswagen, Volkswagen Spain
- Andrew Geoghegan, Global Head of Consumer Planning, Diageo
- Ann Gitao, Africa Head of Marketing, Vivo Energy
- Annabel Jack, Chief Commercial Officer, Made
- Annabel Venner, Global Brand Director and Hiscox Partner, Hiscox
- Antoine de Carbonnel, Chief Commercial Officer, Go-Jek
- Arvind Chintamani, Vice President Marketing, Colgate Palmolive India
- Bear Weng, Chief Executive Officer, C.P. Lotus
- Brad Hiranaga, Chief Brand Officer, General Mills
- Can Wang, Chief Executive Officer, Interfocus
- Carl Stanaway, Chief Operating Officer, Mitra Adiperkasa Group Indonesia
- Carlos Fonseca, Senior Vice President Data & Solutions, Sales & Services, Mastercard
- Carol Chen, Global Lubricants Marketing Vice President, Shell
- Carole Irgang, Executive Partner, Marketing Transformation, IBM
- Charlene Zappa, SVP Growth and Consumer Engagement, The J.M. Smucker Company
- Chris Pitt, Chief Marketing Officer, HSBC UK
- Chris Turner, Director of Corporate Affairs, Royal Bank of Scotland
- Christina Peyton, Vice President, Marketing & Growth APAC, WPP
- Christine Xu, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's China
- Dan Rubel, Customer Communications & Brand Director, Dixon's Carphone
- Daniela Lobo, Global Head of Brand and Digital Marketing, Johnson & Johnson
- David Kim, Vice President CBU Head of Chocolate, Greater China Region, Mars China
- Dean Aragon, Chief Executive Officer Shell Brands International & Global VP Brand, Shell
- Debora Koyama, Global Growth Operations Officer, Unilever
- Derek Sun, Global Senior Brand Director, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications
- Diana Luu, Head of Marketing Solutions Canada & Business Services NA, LinkedIn
- Donovan Hegland, Director Growth and Innovation, Distell Group
- Douwe Bergsma, Chief Marketing Officer, Piedmont Healthcare
- Elana Rosenfeld, Founder & Chief Executive Office, Kicking Horse Coffee
- Emma Woods, Chief Executive Officer, Wagamama
- Femke Anna van Zanten, Business Director Consumer Tech & Services, Facebook
- Francesco Tortora, Chief Marketing Officer, Ariston Thermo
- Francisca Rahardja, Marketing Director & Board of Directors, Sampoerna
- Gaby Vreeken, Former Chief Marketing Officer, Bayer
- Gannon Jones, Former Senior Vice President Marketing, Allstate
- Guido Sciascia, Chief Marketing Officer, illycaffè
- Guy Kellaway, Communications Director, Nestlé Indonesia
- Heike Linnemann, Brand General Manager, Kiko Milano
- Iris Meijer, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Business
- Jaap Kalma, Group Chief Commercial Officer, SBC - Sports Betting Community
- Jan van Twillert, Vice President Marketing Dairy Eastern Europe, PepsiCo
- Javier Meza, Chief Marketing Officer Sparkling, The Coca-Cola Company
- Jeremy Gilley, Founder, Peace One Day
- Jia Hyun, Vice President, Head of North America, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn
- Jill Cress, Vice President Consumer Marketing, PayPal
- Jiunn Shih, Chief Growth Officer, Zespri
- Jodi Harris, Global Vice President, Marketing Culture & Capabilities, ABI
- John Abel, Director of International Marketing, Mazda Corporation
- Jurgen Bloemers, Marketing Director, Europe and Global Marketing Functions, BP
- Kate Stanford, Global Managing Director, Ads Marketing, Google
- Katja Ohly-Nauber, Head of Marketing-Communications, Mercedes-Benz Cars Germany
- Keren Cheung, General Manager, Hasbro China
- Kirsten Allegri Williams, Chief Marketing Officer, SAP SuccessFactors
- Kristof Neirynck, VP & Chief Marketing Officer, Global Brands, Walgreens Boots Alliance
- Kyla Jacobs, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Growth North America, WPP
- Kyle Dropp, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer, Morning Consult
- Leanne Marshall, Chief Marketing Officer, Yoti
- Lili Zhu, Head of Marketing Greater China, Colgate Palmolive
- Mike Zhao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cupshe
- Madhusudhan Rao, Executive Vice President - Home & Hygiene, Unilever
- Marc Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer, Pepsi-Lipton
- Marion Deridder Blondel, Directrice Marketing & Communication, Engie
- Mark Giesbers, Managing Director, Products, Liberty Global
- Matt Vagg, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer, GMHBA
- Michael Breen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Human Rights First
- Mim Haysom, Chief Marketing Officer, Suncorp
- Molly Miao, Chief Marketing Officer, Shein
- Nicola Emsley, Head of Global Consumer Marketing, Bose
- Noel Hamill, Chief Commercial Officer, Prevayl
- Olga Osminkina-Jones, Chief Innovation, R&D and RTD Officer, Beam Suntory
- Oliver Joyce, Head of Worldwide, Mindshare
- Oliver Pacht, Local Head, Mexico, Institute for Real Growth
- Onur Kirci, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Digital, Allianz Sigorta
- Rahul Malhotra, Head of Brand Strategy & Stewardship, Shell
- Ray Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer, Cupshe
- Rebecca Messina, Former Chief Marketing Officer, Uber
- Reid Li, General Manager China Demand, Mars Wrigley
- Rhonda Walker, Chief Marketing Officer, ITRenew
- Ricardo Pérez, Global Marketing Director, Grupo Bimbo
- Richard Tolley, Partner, Kantar, Consulting Division
- Rodolfo Echeverria, Global Vice President, Creative, The Coca-Cola Company
- Rosangela Guerra, MD for Mexico, Puerto Rico and The Caribbean, Lincoln Mexico
- Sandra Howard, Vice President Corporate Brand Marketing, AT&T
- Scott Gregory, Vice President Pharmacy and Health Services Marketing, CVS Health
- Shyam Venugopal, Vice President, Global Media and Consumer Data Strategy, PepsiCo
- Stacie Hoffmeister, Head of Home Office Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Morgan Stanley
- Stacie Henderson, Head of Digital and E Commerce, DIVERSA LLC
- Steve Axe, Chief Marketing Officer, Nomad Foods
- Tarun Malkani, Category Business Head Wyeth Nutrition, Nestlé
- Tiger Shang, GM for Digital Transformation, Yili
- Tricia Weener, Global Head of Marketing CMB & GBM, HSBC
- Vanessa Schotes, Global Marketing Director, IWGPLC
- Victor Hisao Misawa, Head of Marketing, Alchemy-Rx
- Vikram Bawa, Vice President and Head of Marketing - Asia Pacific & EMEA, Logitech
- Vincent Bouin, CMO / Directeur Marketing France, The Coca-Cola Company
- Will Aldington-Smith, Agency Partner Lead EMEA, LinkedIn
- Yolanda van Die Global Brand, Marketing & Communications, EY
- Yvonne Chang, President Alimama, Alibaba
- Zara Mirza, Director of Global Brand, General Electric
- Zou Le, Chief Executive Officer, Banggood
Further information, Press Contact
Leanne Rathore, Institute for Real Growth
+ 31 6 39 23 11 76
Leanne@instituteforrealgrowth.com