GAVS Technologies' CEO, Sumit Ganguli, Awarded ET Now Business Leader of the Year (Technology)

CHENNAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies, was one of the recipients of the Business Leader of the Year award (Technology) from ET Now. The 2020 ET Now Business Leader of the Year Awards was announced at the iconic Taj Land's End, Mumbai, on Feb. 16, 2020.

The award is a deserving recognition of Sumit Ganguli's efforts to put India on the Global Technology map. GAVS Technologies' IP led Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) platform - Zero Incident Framework TM (ZIF), is an award-winning platform which won a Stevie for "Technical Innovation of the Year' at the American Business Awards 2019. ZIF enables IT to deliver high performing systems with end to end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets,

Sumit Ganguli took over as the CEO of GAVS Technologies in 2016, and has been instrumental in building IP at GAVS. He is passionate about innovation and believes India is becoming a hotbed of IT products, and GAVS is constantly adding new capabilities to their services and offerings under his stewardship.

Sumit is a strong proponent of Culture in the corporate world, and believes, "Culture eats strategy for breakfast". The leadership team at GAVS and Sumit would like to create a company of "Purpose" within GAVS and espouse the values of Respect, Integrity, Trust and Empathy through their business interactions.

Sumit is an Award-Winning Author of a Book, "Success Breakthrough', that he co-authored with Jack Canfield and other authors. In the past, he has been the Head of M&A, Consulting and Global Sales for a publicly-traded (NASDAQ) IT Services company and has been the CEO of a publicly listed company. He has pursued a JV with GE and has engaged with GE for over 15 years. He is an Electrical Engineer and has a PG in Management from IIM Kolkata, an Advanced Professional Certificate from Stern School of Management, NYU. He recently completed OPM Executive Program at Harvard Business School, and is currently doing a Doctorate program at Drexel University. He has been an Adjunct Professor teaching Executive MBA and Part time MBA students at Rutgers University, State University of New Jersey. He is one of the founding charter members of TiE NJ/Phily and has been a guest speaker at various industry forums, Universities and MBA schools. Individually and through GAVS, Sumit has been involved in various community service activities, and actively pursues tennis, golf and gym activities.

About GAVS

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Managed Services and Digital Transformation. GAVS' AIOps platform, Zero Incident Framework TM (ZIF) www.zif.ai , enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM . ZIF, an on-premise and SaaS solution, enables IT deliver high performing systems with end to end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets, and drives value for businesses. GAVS transforms IT Enterprise delivery through ZIF's Discover, Monitor, Analyze, Predict, and Remediate modules, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business services continuity. GAVS is committed to help change how you organize your IT operations, bring meaningful and actionable insights through advanced ML for business improvements, enhance user experience and reduce resource utilization.

Media Contact:

Name: Bindu Vijayan

Address: 116 Village Boulevard, Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: +1.609.951.2256 / +91 99625 42876

Email: Bindu.Vijayan@gavstech.com

Website: http://www.gavstech.com/

SOURCE: GAVS Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576937/GAVS-Technologies-CEO-Sumit-Ganguli-Awarded-ET-Now-Business-Leader-of-the-Year-Technology