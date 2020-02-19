

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1,312.6 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That beat estimates for a shortfall of 1,684.8 billion yen following the 154.6 billion yen deficit in December.



Exports were down 2.6 percent on year, beating expectations for a decline of 7.0 percent following the 6.3 percent drop in the previous month.



Imports slid 3.6 percent on year versus expectations for a fall of 2.0 percent after sinking 4.9 percent a month earlier.



The adjusted trade deficit was 224.1 billion yen, beating expectations for a shortfall of 550.3 billion yen following the 107.2 billion yen deficit in December.



