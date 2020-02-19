

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German food service company Metro AG said it concluded a notarized purchase agreement with the SCP Group on the sale of the hypermarket business and related business activities.



Metro will exit the business at an enterprise value of 1 billion euros.



Metro expects a net cash inflow of about 0.3 billion euros.



Metro continues to expect to receive more than 1.5 billion euros in net proceeds including all transaction costs from the sale of both Real and a majority stake in the Chinese operations.



